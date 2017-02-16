Springfield police: Suspect in disabled veteran’s murder has violent past

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Springfield police say the suspect in the town’s first murder in two years is violent, and detectives saw him just 15 minutes before Demetrius Mack was killed.

The 25-year-old was a disable Army veteran, his father told News 2. And while his father declined to speak on camera, he said his son served in the Army before being discharged in 2012.

According to police Mack had no known criminal history.

However, the teenager accused in his shooting death does. Cameron Boyd, 18, had just been released from jail on Feb. 8. He reportedly has a juvenile criminal history as well, but those records are sealed.

Boyd remains in the Robertson County jail without bond on charges of criminal homicide in Mack’s death.

Reporter Joseph Pleasant will have more on news 2 at 5 p.m.