NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 16-year-old was injured when he was reportedly stabbed by his roommate in the Edgehill neighborhood late Wednesday night.

It happened at a home near Edgehill Avenue and 10th Avenue South just before midnight.

Metro police told News 2 the teen was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries to his hand.

The suspect and the teen live together, according to police.

No additional information was released.