NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man they say shot a woman in the leg late Thursday morning.

It happened on Avondale Cricle not far from the Trinity Lane and Dickerson Pike intersection about 11:25 a.m.

Authorities told News 2 the man has yet to be found and is no longer believed to be in the area.

There is no word on who the suspect is, and police have not released a suspect description at this time.

