Police: Man high on drugs found caring for 5 children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after police say he was high on two different illicit drugs while he was supposed to have been caring for five young children.

Metro police said 27-year-old Jorge Palomo-Tapia called officers to his Nashville home on Wednesday, saying someone was breaking-in, and shooting at him and his car.

When officers arrived, they found no damage to the home or car.

In an arrest affidavit, officers said Palomo-Tapia was unsteady on his feet and had bloodshot, watery eyes.

Palomo-Tapia allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana and snorting cocaine on his back porch while the five children were inside the home, ages 1, 1, 3, 7 and 9.

Palomo-Tapia faces charges of child neglect, drug possession, and felon in possession of a weapon. He is due in court on Feb. 17 and his bond is set at $55,500.