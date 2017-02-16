Ohio Valley Conference moving to Indiana for 2018 championship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Ohio Valley Conference announced Thursday they’ve awarded the 2018 championship to Evansville, Indiana.

It’ll be held at the city’s Ford Center from Feb. 28 to March 3, 2018.

Commissioner Beth DeBauche said they’re excited to take their championship to another region of the OVC footprint.

“We look forward to the opportunity to partner with the City of Evansville and the Evansville Sports Corporation to provide an outstanding experience for our student-athletes and fans,” DeBauche added.

Officials say during the 2017-18 academic year, the OVC Board of Presidents will consider future tournament site locations.

Including this year’s championship, the weekend-long event has been held in Nashville 23 times over the past 24 years.

OVC takes place this year from March 1 to March 4 at the Municipal Auditorium.

The last OVC Basketball Tournament held outside of Nashville took place in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2002.