New security at state capitol possible after news conference stopped

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – State lawmakers are considering bringing back some security measures in the wake of a news conference cut short Wednesday by some vocal protesters.

The measures might include requiring all those who enter the state capitol or Legislative Plaza to show a photo ID and wear a name badge, according to Lt. Governor Randy McNally.

This comes after Rep. Mark Pody and Sen. Mae Beavers stopped their news conference on the so-called bathroom bill and Defense of Natural Marriage Act after protesters filled the room and started shouting “pull the bill.”

PREVIOUS: Lawmakers walk out of press conference after interruptions by protesters

Some of the protesters followed Pody to his legislative office, and he says they knocked over a vase and some books as they came in from the hallways.

“The opinion they are expressing they have the right to do that,” said Rep. Pody Thursday morning. “But you would at least expect some respect where you could have a dialogue.”

Local musician Buick Audra, who was present at the protest and outside of the lawmaker’s office, told New 2 she was “surprised at how easy Mark Pody and Mae Beavers gave up on their mission to present their bills.”

Both sides say they are not giving up without a fight. The protesters promise to be back and the lawmakers are not dropping their bills.