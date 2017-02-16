Neil’s Dining Dash: Nashville eateries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from across the Nashville area.

Panera Bread on Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood scored 94.

Taco Bell on Nolensville Road near Concord Road in Brentwood scored 95.

Noodles and Company in Green Hills scored 99.

Antojitas Salvadorenos inside the Global Mall at the Crossings scored a 48. Inspectors noted food temperature issues and an employee was seen rinsing gloves with water before returning to cut vegetables. The inspectors also reported a child in the kitchen area. Click here to read Antojitas Salvadorenos report. We will follow up when they are reinspected.

