Nashville mother, daughter stay home to take part in Day Without Immigrants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mother Lidia Avila and her daughter Maritza stayed home from work and school Thursday.

They took part in the Day Without Immigrants protests being held in Nashville and across the United States.

“The main reason was, I want to be able to later on in life, look at my daughter in her face and say you know what Martiza, we did everything we could have. We didn’t sit down and cross our arms and go to work. We did what we could have done,” said Avila.

The protests are in response to President Donald Trump’s pledge to increase deportation of illegal immigrants, build a wall along the Mexican border, and ban people from certain majority-Muslim countries from coming to the U.S.

In Nashville, Metro schools put out a statement that students who take part in the protest will receive an unexcused absence.

Avila told News 2 she is using the day to give her daughter a type of education she feels is important.

“I just let her know, ‘Today, we are going to take a day off, and we are going to talk about discrimination. We are going to talk about equality. We are going to talk about how you should be treated and how you should treat others,” said Avila.

Maritza told News 2 what she learned from the day.

“We need to be treated right , all of us equal,” said the elementary school student.