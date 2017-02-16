Nashville FOP: Officer justified in his actions during shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) held a press conference Thursday night to discuss last week’s officer-involved shooting.

While speaking, FOP president James Smallwood expressed support for Officer Joshua Lippert.

He stated, “Last Friday, the Fraternal Order of Police learned of the tragic incident involving Officer Joshua Lippert and Jocques Clemmons. Over the past several days, we’ve been gathering information and offering our member the support he deserves. While the result was tragic, we firmly believe that Officer Lippert’s actions were justified, and he reacted as any reasonable police officer would if placed in the same situation.”

Smallwood went on to say the organization supports the call for an independent investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which was announced Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Chief Steve Anderson also said he welcomes the involvement “by our partners at the state and federal level.”

Click here for more on the Jocques Clemmons case.