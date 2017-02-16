Nashville DA, head of TBI to speak on officer-involved shootings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville’s district attorney and the director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are holding a joint news conference Thursday afternoon.

DA Glenn Funk and Mark Gwyn are expected to discuss a Memorandum of Understanding between the two departments regarding officer-involved shootings.

The conference is expected to begin at 2:30 p.m. at TBI’s headquarters off Hart Lane. News 2 will stream the conference live when it begins.

Funk last week proposed all shootings involving police be investigated by three independent agencies after a man was shot and killed by Metro-Nashville police officer. Click here to read more about that case.