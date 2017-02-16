Murfreesboro man gets life in prison for killing woman, stuffing her in suitcase

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man who brutally murdered and stuffed the body of an 86-year-old Murfreesboro woman in a suitcase and dumped it in Bedford County has pleaded guilty.

William Brace entered the plea before Judge David Bragg Thursday morning in Rutherford County Circuit Court.

Brace was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the brutal murder of Lois Jean Espy in February 2015. He will have to serve 51 years and will be 111 years old before he is eligible for parole.

Family members tell News 2 Espy was a missionary who often travel to prisons as far away as Colorado to minister to inmates. They say she tried to find the good in everyone including Brace, who was her next door neighbor at a Murfreesboro apartment complex.

