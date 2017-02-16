Metro schools release statement regarding ‘Day without Immigrants’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Public Schools have released a statement in anticipation of students missing class for a nationwide protest on immigration.

Immigrants have discussed closing their businesses for a “Day Without Immigrants” and students have said they will not attend school in protest.

A statement from Metro Chief of Schools Dr. Sito Narcisse reads:

We are aware that some of our immigrant students intend to miss school on Thursday to participate in nationwide protest efforts. As we have stated previously over the last several weeks, MNPS values our diverse student population and understands that our immigrant and refugee families are experiencing uncertainty and confusion in light of quickly changing federal policies and directives. While we respect the democratic right to participate in peaceful protest, our responsibility as a school district is to ensure students are in school receiving a great education every day. For that reason, all students and staff are expected to be in school throughout the day on Thursday so that teaching and learning can continue. Students who miss school on Thursday without a permissible reason, such as illness, will need to receive an unexcused absence. Please help us communicate this to your families.