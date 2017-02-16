Metro police release radio transmissions from officer-involved shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro-Nashville Police Department released the radio transmissions from last week’s officer-involved shooting.

Jocques Clemmons was shot and killed last Friday at the Cayce Homes public housing development by Officer Joshua Lippert, who is now on administrative assignment pending the outcome of an investigation.

The radio calls were posted to YouTube by the police department. Authorities clarified that, in the audio, “unit 13” is Officer Lippert, and “47” means ambulance. If you can’t see the video above this story, click here from your mobile device.

Lippert is heard telling the dispatcher shots were fired at a “male black” on South Sixth Street. At one point, the dispatcher asks the officer if the shots were fired by him or someone else. He replies, “Shots fired toward suspect. Suspect down.”

The transmission released by Metro police ends with Lippert noting “no one else in involved” and there are “no exit wounds,” referring to the bullets.

Clemmons was hit three times and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died a short time later. Police say the 31-year-old was stopped by Lippert for running a stop sign when he took off running, first toward the officer and then in the opposite direction.

Metro police say a gun then fell to the ground during a scuffle with Officer Lippert, who attempted to kick the weapon away before Clemmons got a hold of it. That’s when the police department says the officer fired his weapon, ultimately killing him.

