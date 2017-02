MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro police officer was involved in a minor crash in Madison early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Due West Avenue and Gallatin Pike around 4 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the cruiser struck the rear of another vehicle while in the intersection.

No one was injured in the crash. One lane was closed while crews cleared the wreckage.

No additional information was released.