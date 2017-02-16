Man with history of running scams accused of striking again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville woman says she got scammed by a man claiming to collect money for a local high school baseball team.

Valerie Ford says she was working at Hermitage Strike and Spare Tuesday night when a man came in with restaurant gift cards.

He said he was collecting money for the McGavock Yankees baseball team. He even showed her paperwork he had filed with the secretary of state.

The name on the filing was James Douglas Smith and his registered business is “Yankees Noles USSA.” Ford says she bought a Subway gift card from him but there was no balance on the card.

“Normally, I don’t fall for the scams at all,” Ford told News 2. “But he had a ruse to make you think he is fully legal.”

News 2 checked with the Secretary of State Business Services.

Yankees Noles USSA is registered with them, but it’s not registered with the Division of Charitable Solicitations, Fantasy Sports and Gaming.

Failure to properly register with the division could result in a civil penalty, a state spokesman said.

Also, filing with the Secretary of state isn’t a business license.

To obtain a license, Smith would have had to go through the Davidson County Clerk’s office. News 2 confirmed that he didn’t have a license.

What’s more, the address he put for the business is 4144 Lebanon Pike, which is the address for the Hermitage Inn.

The owner said he knows Smith but that he had already checked out by the time News 2 arrived.

Smith has been in trouble for similar crimes before.

In 2010, he was arrested for selling gift cards that didn’t work. He claimed he was selling them for a TSSAA girls’ basketball team. He was indicted for criminal simulation and criminal impersonation.

In 2013, he was charged again for collecting money for the Goodlettsville Little League but he didn’t have any affiliation with the league.

At the time, he had another registered business with the secretary of state called “Tennessee Yankees.”

A state spokesman says it’s not illegal to register a business with them but failing to obtain a license could be a criminal and/or civil offense.

News 2 reached out to Mr. Smith, who also goes by J.D. Smith, but he hung up without commenting.