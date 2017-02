GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is wanted in a theft from the Lowe’s home improvement store in Gallatin.

Police say the crime took place at the Nashville Pike store on Monday around 11:20 a.m.

The suspect was seen leaving in a white Chevy van.

Anyone with information related to this or any other crimes that have occurred in Gallatin are asked to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.