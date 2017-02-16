Hundreds to run for charity in their underwear this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashvillians, don’t be alarmed when you see hundreds of people enjoying a quick run downtown in their underwear this weekend.

People from 37 cities across the country will hit the streets in their skivvies to raise money and awareness for neurofibromatosis research and the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

Race directors Chris Hunter and Brittney Jordan say Cupid’s Undie Run is putting the hilarity in charity.

The Valentine’s themed event is a massive party and one-mile fun run.

“We’re going to release the pantless philanthropists out at Second Avenue. They will run from Commerce up to Union and then return back,” said Brittney Jordan.

It’s a 21-and-over event, and you’ll see a full array of outfits—scantily clad or head-to-toe costumes, all in good taste of course.

“We ask that you keep it PG-13. Obviously this is for the children. You’re going to be in public, so nothing indecent, but you’re welcome to bring costumes, you can wear tights, you can wear your undies…” Jordan explained.

“Prior to being involved in this organization, neither of us knew anyone personally affected by neurofibromatosis. Now we know so many people, and we’ve actually been able to see people like the Fawcetts and the impact that it’s making on their lives,” Hunter said.

Chuck and Renee Fawcett were the top fundraisers last year. They raised over $12,000 for research.

For them, it’s personal.

“Our daughter has NF1. It’s mainly where tumors can grow anywhere on the body,” Renee Fawcett told News 2.

Their daughter Emme was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis almost four years ago. They know the challenges that come with NF and are hoping to raise awareness.

“People with NF can’t hide behind their tumors, so this day is about us taking it off and being able to give back and show some support,” the Fawcetts said.

“And also show some sensitivity to people who are afflicted with NF and the outward birthmarks and tumors that come with that condition.”

The family started the Emme’s Tumorators team last year and will field the team again this year.

To learn more about the run and how to sign up, visit CupidsUndieRun.org.