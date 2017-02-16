How ‘Day Without Immigrants’ is affecting Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Immigrants, activists, and organizers are showing the country what life would be like without them or their contributions.

Thursday was designated a Day Without Immigrants as people across America are silently protesting President Donald Trump and his administration.

Trump has pledged to increase deportation of illegal immigrants, build a wall along the Mexican border, and ban people from certain majority-Muslim countries from coming into the United States.

So on Thursday, immigrants taking part in the protest are not going to work or school, eating out, shopping, or doing anything that would contribute to society to show how big of an impact they have.

In Nashville, several restaurants closed to support their workers: Five Points Cocina Mexicana in East Nashville, Epice in 12South, and Baja Burrito in Berry Hill.

Metro Schools issued a statement to their principals on Day Without Immigrants, saying while they support their diverse community and right to protest peacefully, “our responsibility as a school district is to ensure students are in school receiving a great education every day.” Click here to read their full statement.

The Tyson Foods plant in Goodlettsville told News 2 they are experiencing a higher level of absences but the plant remains open and operating.

