Historic night for Byrd, Loos in the OVC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Belmont’s Rick Byrd and Austin Peay’s Dave Loos each hit career milestones in their victories Thursday night.

Byrd’s Bruins won at Eastern Kentucky 76-72 for the 750th win of his career.

The win also secures at least a share of a ninth conference regular season championship for Belmont (19-5, 13-1 OVC) since 2006.

Meanwhile in Clarksville, Loos’s Governors beat Eastern Illinois 85-80 for the 500th win of his career.

John Murry scored 32 points to pace the Governors (9-18, 5-8 OVC).