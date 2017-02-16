Giant chicken mascot stolen from Portland restaurant

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – A foul theft took place at a Portland restaurant Tuesday.

Helen’s Hot Chicken in Portland has not even opened their doors to the public yet before their giant chicken mascot, “Toot,” was stolen from the front of their restaurant on Valentine’s Day around 2:30 p.m.

Toot was cemented in the ground and cut out with a saw, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland police at 615-325-3434.