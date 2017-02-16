Driving While Black meeting held at Nashville church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A meeting was held Thursday night to discuss issues black drivers sometimes face.

A group of local ministers and community activists gathered at St. James Missionary Baptist Church for a “Driving While Black Community Briefing.”

The event was hosted by Gideon’s Army, an organization conducted a report released last fall called Driving While Black: A Report on Racial Profiling in Metro Nashville Police Department Traffic Stop.

According to the report, Metro police have a history of racial profiling and black drivers are stopped at a disproportional amount than white drivers. The group also said black men are twice as likely to be searched during a stop.

In response to the report, Chief Steve Anderson said all stops and searches are for public safety and 80 percent or more result in only a warning.

Thursday’s meeting was planned prior to last week’s officer involved shooting, but ministers who are involved told News 2 the relevance of the meeting is now urgent in Nashville.

