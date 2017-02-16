Board of Judicial Conduct to investigate Judge Moreland

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct plans to open an investigation into the ethical conduct of Davidson County General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland.

In a press release, they stated that due to the media coverage surrounding the judge, “the chair finds that continued silence by the board would be detrimental to the public interest.”

Once the Board of Judicial Conduct finishes its investigation, Moreland will have up to 30 days to respond.

If formal charges are filed, then those charges, the answer the judge files to those charges, and all other pleadings will be made public.

Moreland stepped aside from his presiding role two weeks ago.

The presiding judge is voted on each year by peers. Moreland took over the position in September 2016.

Judge Gale Robinson of Division I will now take over administrative duties.

It was not immediacy clear why Moreland stepped down.