Authorities warn of man who says he’s creating a volunteer fire department

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public about a man they say is scamming people across the state.

According to a press release, Nicholas Douglas is contacting people about creating a volunteer fire department in their area.

Coffee County authorities say he has contacted officials in their county as well as Hickman, Crockett, Sumner, and Overton counties and other areas of Tennessee.

Douglas allegedly set up meetings with Coffee County officials but never showed up.

The sheriff’s department says he has a long criminal history that includes fraud, impersonating an officer, intimidation of a witness, telecommunication fraud, and other charges.

Anyone who may have been contacted by Douglas for donations or other reasons is urged to call Investigator Kelly Smith at 931-570-4425.

Residents outside of Coffee County should contact their local law enforcement.