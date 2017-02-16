4 indicted in cocaine trafficking operation in Cocke County

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four people were indicted in a cocaine trafficking case out of Cocke County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI says special agents worked alongside the sheriff’s office an DEA agents beginning in June 2015.

The drug trafficking organization was believed to be distributing cocaine throughout Cocke and Jefferson counties.

Authorities say the investigation revealed Miguel Perez, 36; Gilberto Cortes, 40; Samantha Faye Hill, 31; and Tony Velasques,39, were responsible for distributing a large amount of cocaine between June 2015 and July 2016.

A grand jury returned indictments against them Wednesday.

Perez and Cortes are charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 300 grams of cocaine, one count of sale of more than .5 grams of cocaine, and one count of delivery of more than .5 grams of Cocaine.

Hill and Velasques are charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 300 grams of cocaine.

All four were arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Cocke County jail. Perez, Cortes and Velasques are being held without bond. Hill is being held on a $25,000 bond.