2 wanted for using credit card stolen from car in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are trying to locate two men who are accused of using a credit card stolen during a car burglary Sunday in Mt. Juliet.

Mt. Juliet police reported the vehicle burglary happened during the early morning hours in Gallatin.

Later that day, the two men were seen on surveillance video using the card at Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Ross, according to police.

More than $300 was charged on the victim’s account.

The men were driving a mid-2000’s model, white Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550 or 615-754-TIPS.