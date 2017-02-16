2 more arrested after Lebanon girl killed in drive-by shooting

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two more men were arrested in the murder of C’Asia Watkins, who was shot and killed while sleeping inside her Lebanon home in 2015.

The arrests come just two days after another man was taken into custody for the same crime, bringing the total to four arrests in the 13-year-old’s death.

Timothy Wade Jr., 25, was arrested Thursday by Metro-Nashville police’s gang unit. He is charged with first-degree murder, premeditated first-degree murder, and four counts of aggravated assault.

Bailey Underwood, 20, was also arrested Thursday and charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence. Both men are being held at the Wilson County jail.

On Tuesday, Marvin Bryant, 20, was arrested while entering a courtroom on an unrelated incident. Joseph Hendry was arrested two weeks after C’Asia was killed. He faces charges of first-degree murder, criminal attempt, and four counts of aggravated assault.