$10K reward offered after 17 guns stolen from Nashville pawn shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of an armed robbery suspect who stole 17 handguns from a south Nashville pawn shop.

The crime occurred on Tuesday evening at Cash America Pawn in the 2600 block of Nolensville Road.

Metro police are also working the case, but the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives is the primary agency because the pawn shop is a federal firearm licensee.

That also means once the robber is caught, he’ll be facing federal prison time.

Investigative sources told News 2 the man stole cash and 17 handguns, which he loaded into a duffel bag. He then left in a white car.

Jack Webb, a special agent with the ATF, said armed robberies at places that sell guns are unusual.

“It is a violent crime; it’s a robbery, an armed violent crime. We take that very seriously because we know the guns are ending up on the street as crime guns,” he said.

Webb told News 2 the suspect had a singular purpose: to get cash and guns which could soon be on area streets.

“So, we take that seriously, the fact that firearms are stolen and firearms stolen in a method like that we know they will be used by violent criminals and end up on the street either by being sold to other violent criminals or by being used by the same criminals who did the robbery,” he said.

The ATF is offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible. The reward offered is up to $5,000, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation for a total of up to $10,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-283-4867.