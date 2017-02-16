10 disciplined after fight in hallway of Gallatin High School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ten students were disciplined Thursday morning after a fight broke out in the halls of Gallatin High School.

Sumner County Schools spokesman Jeremy Johnson told News 2 all 10 of the teenagers are being charged with disorderly conduct.

Three are further being charged with assault.

Of the 10, six were given a disciplinary hearing and four were suspended for four days.

Officials said no one was injured, and teachers were ultimately able to break up the fight.

It’s unclear why the fight was started at this time. Further details were not immediately released.