1 arrested, another added to ‘Most Wanted’ list in Macon County murders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One man was arrested and another has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “Most Wanted” list in connection to two murders in Macon County.

Rodney Garrett was arrested near Nashville Thursday afternoon. He will be taken back to Macon County and booked into jail. His charges were not immediately known.

Keithandre Treon Murray remains at large and was added to the TBI’s “Most Wanted” list late Thursday afternoon.

Both men are charged in connection to the murders of Alisha Mondoni and James Turner, who were found shot inside a car along New Harmony Road outside of Hartsville just after midnight Saturday.

Murray faces two counts of first-degree murder in the case. He is around 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes and tattoos on his arm, wrist and chest.

The TBI said Murray should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.