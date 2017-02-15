Will Garth Brooks bring his tour to Nashville?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – He’s a country music icon, and now we have the scoop on when Garth Brooks may perform again in Nashville.

The country music icon stopped by News 2 to talk about his tour on Wednesday.

He hasn’t been a stranger to Music City. Her performed a free set in October to celebrate his second diamond albums, and more recently he performed for Dolly Parton’s wildfire relief concert.

And just last week, he sang with several other legends at a concert honoring Randy Travis.

But Brooks has yet to announce a Nashville concert date, so we asked if one might come.

“We’ve told everybody if and when we come back to Nashville on this tour, which I can’t imagine not doing it, the last city will probably be Nashville. We’ll get to come home to end it so I’m hoping that happens sometime in the fall,” he said.