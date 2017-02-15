THP: 2 kilos of cocaine, $24K in cash found during traffic stop

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested Tuesday after the Tennessee Highway Patrol says kilos of cocaine and thousands in cash were found inside his car.

A trooper reportedly pulled over Miguel Pena, 42, on Interstate 840 for a traffic violation when the discovery was made.

According to a press release, the trooper asked Pena about his travel plans. The man said he was going to Knoxville to buy a tractor-trailer but allegedly couldn’t provide any specifics.

As the conversation continued, the trooper says he “observed possible criminal activity.”

Pena reportedly consented to a search of his Tahoe, another trooper as called to the scene, and a search was completed.

THP says $24,100 in cash was found in the center console and over two kilos of cocaine were found inside the SUV’s air filter. The drugs weighed four pounds and 12 ounces.

Pena was arrested without incident and charged with possession of a schedule two drug for resale and also money laundering.