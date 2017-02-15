Tennessee lawmakers may ban cell phone use for drivers 17 and under

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Texting and driving in Tennessee has been illegal since 2009, but you still see it all the time–day or night.

With that in mind, some state lawmakers have proposed a way to change that in another attempt to keep drivers safe.

“It makes you use a hands free device if you are under 18,” says senator sponsor Jim Tracy. “If are under 18, you can’t use any device to talk on the phone while you are driving.”

In other words, no more talking on a phone held up to your ear–or doing anything else it if you are under 18.

Those over 18 would be required to use Bluetooth or car speakers to make a call while driving.

“There is not a week that goes by when someone calls me complaining about someone on their cell phone driving not paying attention,” added Senator Tracy.

Case in point would be a freshman college student News 2 caught up with after she was spotted texting and taking pictures while driving down I-40 through the middle of Nashville.

She freely and good naturedly told News 2 what she had been doing.

“My plant is in my car and it is for my class and we are supposed to document everything,” said the local student. “So I was taking pictures of my plant–maybe a little texting.”

She fits right into a AAA study recently released that shows 88 percent of those between age 19 and 24 admitting to risky driving behavior.

So why take pictures and text while driving when you know its illegal and risky, we asked the freshman college student.

“Its just the way the sunlight was hitting the plant, so I took a picture of it while I was driving. I guess that’s bad,” admitted the student.

But she did concede the proposed law about using only hands free devices while driving probably is a good idea for people like her.

“I guess it’s good. It will prevent a lot of accidents I suppose,” she added sheepishly.

It is the hope of some lawmakers who say violators would face a 50 dollar fine, but it would not go on their driving record.