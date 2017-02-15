Tenn. Suicide Prevention Network opens 24/7 crisis text line

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network is working to reach more people who might be in the middle of a crisis and thinking of hurting themselves.

They’re partnering with the crisis text line to offer a free text-messaging support line, which would be available 24 hours a day.

Anyone who needs help can text TN to 741-741 and they will be connected to a counselor.

Not everyone is comfortable voicing their problems, so everyone with the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network is hoping this will help them reach more people.

An estimated 950 Tennesseans die from suicide every year.