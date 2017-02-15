Suspect wanted for using cloned credit card at Franklin Target

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man who is accused of using stolen credit card information to buy gift cards at a Franklin Target.

Franklin police reported the suspect used a cloned credit card to purchased $200 in iTunes gift cards at the Target on Galleria Boulevard.

The victim told police her card information may have been compromised at a Hendersonville gas station pump reader.

A $1,000 reward is offered for information related to this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-791-4000.