Student brings gun to Minglewood Elementary in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – School officials say a student brought a gun to Minglewood Elementary School on Wednesday.

No one was threatened or injured, said spokeswoman Elise Shelton with the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System.

“Appropriate action, according to our Student Code of Conduct, will be followed with the student who brought the weapon,” Shelton said in a statement to News 2.

The incident was turned over to authorities for investigation.

School officials also asked parents to talk with their children about the importance of reporting safety concerns to adults immediately.