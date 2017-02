SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are asking for help identifying a suspect who assaulted a Dollar General employee during a robbery last Wednesday in Smyrna.

Smyrna police reported the man entered the location on Old Nashville Highway around 9 p.m. and assaulted an employee before stealing cash from the business.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Smyrna police at 615-267-5445.