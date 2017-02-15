Pastors say Driving While Black meeting now urgent after officer-involved shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville mother Jessica Watkins has a 17-year-old son. She told News 2 he’s a football player, gets good grades, and his teachers say great things about him.

“But when you are thinking about him going into the world on his own, and dealing with officers and dealing with situations, I have to make sure he’s mindful that when crimes occur and things occur. He fits the description of just about every guy,” said Watkins.

She and other parents told News 2 they are having conversations with their children about what to do if you get pulled over by police.

“I tell him when he gets pulled over, put his hands on the steering wheel, look ahead. Wait until the officer comes to the window, make sure when you roll your window down you tell them you are going to let them know every move that you make so there is no assumption to what you are doing,” said Watkins.

A group of local ministers and community activists will gather Thursday at St. James Missionary Baptist Church for a “Driving While Black Community Briefing.”

The event was planned prior to last weeks officer involved shooting, but the ministers told News 2 the relevance of the meeting is now urgent in Nashville.

“We just want this city to come together to see what we can do, to work with the city, the city government, work with the police, work with the department, and see what we can do so this will be the last time this will happen,” said Reverend James Turner II who will also be at the briefing.

“It saddens me to have those types of conversations, because I’ve done everything I can do as a mom. I love my kid just like any other parent does of any other ethnic background,” said Watkins.

