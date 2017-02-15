Newly-renovated science spaces reopen at MTSU

MURFREESBOROT, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee State University celebrated a grand re-opening of their science laboratory and classroom spaces on Wednesday.

The Davis Science Building and Wiser-Patten Science Hall underwent nearly $25 million in renovations over the past two years.

“With these renovations, we now have what I consider some of the best science facilities in the country, offering students a wide variety of innovative programs, research spaces and learning environments,” said MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee.

The new addition adds about 110,000 square feet of science space, refurbished front steps to the Wiser-Patton hall, new wood floors, and first-class labs with flat-screen televisions to add to the learning experience.

McPhee said the two “magnificent structures, restored and improved to a state far beyond the condition they enjoyed in their former prime, join the jewel of our campus — the 250,000-square-foot Science Building that houses our biology and chemistry departments, as well as home to many of our key research laboratories.”