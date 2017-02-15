MTSU, WKU face-off in basketball rivalry Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s rivalry week for two schools with a lot of alumni across Middle Tennessee and Kentucky.

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams from Middle Tennessee State University and Western Kentucky University will face off Thursday.

In anticipation of the games, mascots Lightning and Big Red visited News 2 Wednesday and made friends before the teams square off.

The women will play at Murphy Center in Murfreesboro at 6:30 while the men take the court in Bowling Green at 8 a.m.