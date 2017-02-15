Metro police officer fired after Facebook post on police shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro-Nashville police officer was fired Wednesday for a Facebook post he made last July.

Anthony Venable was decommissioned and assigned to desk duty last summer for the post on his personal Facebook account about the shooting death of Philando Castile in Minnesota.

“Yeah, I would have done 5,” the former officer reportedly wrote, referencing the number of shots fired by officers in the deadly Minnesota shooting.

Chief Steve Anderson immediately decommissioned Venable at the time, and his gun and badge were collected and he did not return to street duty between July 7 and today.

Metro police say Deputy Chief Todd Henry made the termination decision following a disciplinary hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Venable had been with the police department for nine years.