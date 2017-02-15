Man arrested for arson after cars lit on fire in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted for arson after his actions were caught on surveillance video has been arrested by Nashville Fire Department investigators.

Torey Hayes, 37, is charged with aggravated arson and felony vandalism for the Dec. 31 crime.

The Nashville Fire Department sought help from the public earlier in the week to identify a man caught on surveillance video outside a home on the 2800 block of Stokers Lane pouring liquid on a car and lighting it on fire before fleeing.

Authorities said in a later release that after release of the surveillance video, Metro police familiar with Hayes helped identify him for arson investigators.

He is being held in the Davidson County jail on $75,000 bond.