Man found shot to death inside car in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homicide investigation is underway in Springfield after a man was found shot to death inside a car.

Smokey Barn News reports the discovery was made around 11:30 a.m. on 21st Avenue near Woodland Street.

According to Springfield Police Chief David Thompson, investigators believe the victim was shot nearby but where his body was found.

The victim’s identity was not immediately known.

Police said witnesses have provided some information. The investigation is ongoing.

Further details have not been released.