Local Sales Manager

Job Description: The LSM is responsible for managing, planning, directing, and coordinating the overall local sales efforts of the station to meet and exceed established sales goals. Responsibilities include preparing and implementing local sales projects, accurate weekly forecasting, weekly 1 on 1’s with AE’s, establish monthly, quarterly and annual budgets, conduct in field sales calls, and work in partnership with DSM to help grow the local digital revenue.

Additional responsibilities include interviewing, hiring, training, appraising performance, and developing a system of tracking of results. Display a strong understanding of inventory control, inventory pricing, and the Wide Orbit traffic System.

The ideal candidate will display strong leadership and motivation to the local sales team, through strong management skills and hands on coaching. Generate revenue for WKRN, Me TV, WKRN.com, and the entire portfolio of digital offerings, as well as nontraditional sources. Maintain an exceptional knowledge of the Nashville market in order to identify key strategies, emerging categories, and new business opportunities to help drive revenue and market share. Develop and implement a training regimen that is ongoing and inspiring for the local sales team. Candidate must have strong computer skills and utilize all the tools that are available in the aid of revenue growth including Matrix, Kantar, Marshall Marketing, Excel, PowerPoint, and Wide Orbit.

Skills (Essential and Preferred): Ability to quickly and accurately project trends and create projections of new programming and exhibit a high level of focus by being goal oriented, innovative, and being able to overcome obstacles and objections. Must be relationship oriented and a strong recruiter, able to identify issues and shortfalls early and coming up with gap plans as a solution to achieving goals. Must be able to embrace structure, and be highly organized and have a strong understanding of television ratings and pricing tools, and an understanding of key performance metrics for digital sales.

Experience (Essential and Preferred): Bachelor’s Degree and minimum 5-7 years’ experience in broadcast television sales, digital sales and related position

WKRN is a strong news leader in the Nashville market. If you are the right person for this opportunity, please send your resume and cover letter to:

WKRN-TV

ATTN:General Sales Manager

441 Murfreesboro Pike

Nashville, TN 37210.

No phone calls, please.

Pre-employment background check and drug screen required. Qualified applicants should also apply online at nexstar.tv.