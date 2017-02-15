LIVE @ 3:30: State lawmakers to discuss bathroom bill, Marriage Defense Act

The lawmakers will speak at 3:30 p.m. Click here to tune in if using a mobile device.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — State Rep. Mark Pody (R-Lebanon) and Sen. Mae Beavers (R- Mt. Juliet) will discuss details of Tennessee’s proposed bathroom bill and Defense of Marriage Act.

The two will speak at Legislative Plaza Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

They introduced the Tennessee Natural Marriage Defense Act, which would define marriage as between one man and one woman in Tennessee, despite what outside courts decide.

The so-called bathroom bill introduced by Tennessee lawmaker Susan Lynn has also created controversy and economic threats for Nashville.

