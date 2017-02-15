Friends want answers in Macon County double murder

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wrong place, wrong time. That’s how close friends describe the weekend murder of a woman shot and killed alongside another person just outside of Hartsville.

A mother of four, Alisha Mondoni is described as a “warm-hearted person” who “loved to take care of people.”

“She was a community mom to all the kids. Everybody stayed where she stayed at in Hartsville,” said Mondoni’s close friend, Stephanie Lewis.

That includes Lewis’ teenage son, Anthony Burnley.

“She took me in as her own son. Like if I needed something, or if I needed someone to talk to, she was there,” Burnley said. “She usually called me at least two to three times a day.”

When Burnley didn’t hear from Mondoni late Friday, he said he knew something was wrong.

Sometime after midnight Saturday, investigators said a neighbor found the 32-year-old woman and James Turner, 44, inside a car along New Harmony Road outside of Hartsville.

The two had been shot and both were later pronounced dead.

The Macon County Sheriff told News 2, the killings have been labeled a double murder.

“The only thing we know is that she got a call to give somebody a ride home, and then we got another call that she was deceased,” Burnley said. “I still think that she’s going to pick up the phone and call.”

The mother and son also knew Turner as well.

“If he seen you were hungry and didn’t have no place to go, he would give you a place to stay. Somewhere to eat or something. He was going to do something for you,” Burnley said of Turner.

No one has been charged in connection to the killings.

“[They were] just at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Lewis said

With little information released, Burnley and Lewis ask anyone with information to contact the Macon County Sheriff’s Office or Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

“Come forward, because her kids need it more than anybody, more than anybody in this world. Like her kids deserve to have that closure,” Burnley said.

“A person that would take a gun and shoot somebody, they’re a cold-hearted person and they don’t believe in God,” Lewis said. “If you ain’t got God, you got the Devil. So whoever did this, God is going to make sure that justice is found.”

Visitation for Mondoni will be held on Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Her funeral will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Turner’s arrangements have not yet been released.