Family wants answers in murder of Nashville mother as case goes cold

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The family of a young mother shot to death in North Nashville is asking for the public’s help to solve her murder before the three-year anniversary this Friday.

Shavonda Hodge was found shot off Vanderhorst Drive on Feb. 17, 2014. She later died from her injuries.

“Every year we are going to speak out because somebody knows what happened,” Hodge’s Aunt Shelita Wells said. “This has been hard on her mother and her son.”

Hodge has a now 5-year-old son who is growing up without her.

According to police, witnesses heard arguing outside the Phyllis Wheatley Homes followed by gunshots. The gunman left Hodge in the parking lot.

“Someone needs to come forward and tell the police what they know so we can have closure,” Wells said.

Anyone with information about her murder should call Metro police or Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

