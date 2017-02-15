Family arrested in undercover drug bust in Crossville

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A family was arrested in Crossville during an undercover drug bust Monday.
Police said a raid and search warrant were executed at a home on Browns Creek Drive after an in-depth investigation.
Authorities say the operation is the latest example of the police department’s resolve to eliminate illicit drug sales within their community.
Three people—Timothy Barnes Sr., 50; Shirley Barnes, 46; and Angela Barnes, 23—were indicted by a grand jury. The charges are pending the outcome of a completed investigation.
The Crossville Police Department was assisted by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, 13th Judicial Drug Task Force, and the HIDTA / TBI Drug Task Force.
Barnes family drug bust
Barnes family drug bust x
