Family arrested in undercover drug bust in Crossville

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A family was arrested in Crossville during an undercover drug bust Monday.

Police said a raid and search warrant were executed at a home on Browns Creek Drive after an in-depth investigation.

Authorities say the operation is the latest example of the police department’s resolve to eliminate illicit drug sales within their community.

Three people—Timothy Barnes Sr., 50; Shirley Barnes, 46; and Angela Barnes, 23—were indicted by a grand jury. The charges are pending the outcome of a completed investigation.

The Crossville Police Department was assisted by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, 13th Judicial Drug Task Force, and the HIDTA / TBI Drug Task Force.

