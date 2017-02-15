Dog still missing after being thrown from car in Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver ran into a couple’s car in South Nashville on Friday, but it’s not their car they’re worried about.

Kristen Hollis and Michael Beasley said their 2-year-old dog was thrown out of the car during the crash and she’s still missing.

They’ve been searching the surrounding area of the site off Murfreesboro Pike for the past five days without any leads.

The Bloodhound was riding in the back with his head out the window when they were hit, flipping their vehicle.

“It was extremely terrifying. I mean we didn’t see it coming,” Hollis told News 2.

The tire tracks still remain in the median on Murfreesboro Pike.

“We were driving down Murfreesboro road a car rear ended us,” Beasley explained.

When the car was struck, it rolled twice.

“The dog was ejected from the vehicle,” Hollis explained, saying she doesn’t believe the dog was hurt.

The Bloodhound was a Christmas gift two years ago.

“Me and him have been together for seven years now, and that’s our child, that’s our life, that’s our baby. We do everything with her, she goes everywhere with us,” said Hollis.

They have plastered the neighborhood with hundreds of signs. Although it is day five of their search, they are holding on to hope Daisy will return home.

“We don’t lose hope. It’s saddening every day that goes by but we still got faith in her. I’d love to have her back there is nothing more gratifying that to have my baby back.”

The couple is holding a community search for the dog on Saturday. They are asking anyone that wants to help search for Daisy to meet at El Chico on Murfreesboro Pike at 9 a.m. in the morning.

They are offering a cash reward for the dog’s safe return. If you have any information on Daisy’s whereabouts call 615-454-7781.