Club Kilimanjaro operator says he’s shocked by what police found during raid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A hearing for a club Metro police raided last week has been continued to next month.

A temporary padlock was put in place on Club Kilimanjaro after police say more than a 100 crimes took place during a four year span.

The owner of the club, Leonard Stephens, lives out of state.

According to the District Attorney’s office, detectives have not be able to serve a petition to all of the operators of the club.

One operator, Danyo Lazoro, told News 2 he owns the company but has been renting out the building to other people for their own events.

He says he is shocked to see what police found.

“Before we went there in 2013, that place was a rundown place. It was a lot of illegal stuff happening, we actually cleaned that place. We took an initiative to fix the situation where people can come over there,” he said. “This particular gang thing just happened within the three months, the three months that I’ve rented out. The last four years, we had never had meetings and drugs. Nothing like that ever happened.”

Lazoro said he has been operating the club since 2013 and wanted to make a safe place for the community.

He does not plan to reopen the club, even if the padlock is taken off, until he can find a safe way to keep the doors open.

The Club Kilimanjaro hearing is now set for March 22, 2017.

Kilimanjaro Sports Bar & Banquet View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: WKRN) (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN)