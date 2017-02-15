Belmont women beat EKU 73-67 for 16th straight win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Belmont women’s basketball team tied the team record with its’ 16th straight win 73-67 at Eastern Kentucky Wednesday night.

Kyle Smith led the Bruins (22-5,14-0) with 24 points and nine rebounds.

Sally McCabe also hit double figures with 14 points and 11 rebounds for the 16th double-double of her career.

Belmont’s 16-game winning streak this season is third longest in NCAA Division I trailing just UConn (25) and Texas (19).

This is Belmont’s first 16 game win streak in Division 1, the previews three times came when the Bruins were still play NAIA.